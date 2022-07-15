Homeowners voice concerns about CP2 project amid environmental review suspension

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - A few days ago the federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) suspended the environmental review of Venture Global’s proposed second LNG export facility in Cameron.

It’s not a cancellation, but it’s a delay. James Hiatt, who used to work at a refinery, says it suggests the company is not adequately answering questions and providing information to FERC.

“The terminal, CP2 is right in the backyard of so many people that still live right in Cameron - this terminal will be literally hundreds of yards from people’s backyards,” Hiatt said.

One man who would live right next to the new plant is fisherman Travis Dardar. Life is already hard with high fuel and the low price for his catch.

“It costs more to buy a pound of bologna than it does to buy a pound of shrimp. And today I called to get ice and they told me they weren’t buying shrimp at all anymore,” Dardar said.

He, his wife and two children would would be closer to the new plant than existing one, which he can see from his home.

“I believe if this blows, you won’t be far enough in Lake Charles. And the new facility that they’re planning on building, that’ll be 175 feet from the end of those rocks. We talking 300 feet from my front door,” Dardar said.

Dardar said it’s not been easy living by Venture Global, and he would like to be bought out but worries about being lowballed.

“How do you put a price on my family’s life? I’ve got two kids and a wife that I have to support, you know and they go to school here, they ride their bikes here. This is our life,” he said. “This isn’t home anymore. It doesn’t feel like home. When you come home and you don’t feel like you’re at home anymore, it’s time to go. Obviously they’re not going to stop building this.”

Hiatt is concerned about the families.

“What happens to all these houses that are right outside of the terminal’s boundaries? Are they going to buy out these people? Are these families going to be able to move to a place, receive enough money to move to a place they can get enough money to live elsewhere?” Hiatt asked.

A spokesperson said Venture Global is committed to satisfying the commission’s regulatory requirements. The spokesperson in Virginia added that so far, they have responded to more than 300 FERC data requests and will address the commission’s remaining requests over the coming weeks.

