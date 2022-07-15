Former Oberlin running back great dies

50/50 Thursdays
Former Oberlin running back great Cedric Skinner has died.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One of the best football players in recent memory here in Southwest Louisiana has died.

Former Oberlin running back Cedric Skinner died Wednesday at age 30, the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Skinner led Oberlin to the semifinals in 2010 before going on to play three seasons at Grambling State University.

“My heart goes out to Cedric’s family, friends, and the Oberlin community,” said Pat Miller, Skinner’s high school head coach. “He was such a great player for us and even a better person. He epitomized our motto of ‘long hours, hard work, and dedication.’ We will always remember #26.”

A former KPLC Sports Person of the Week, Skinner was incredible at Oberlin, running for 3,437 yards and 47 touchdowns in 2010, his senior season.

Paired with RonKeith Alfred’s 1,528 yards, the Tigers offense was formidable that year, helping the team reach the semifinals for the first time since 1961.

Oberlin was 13-0 before White Castle ended its title hopes.

At Grambling, Cedric Skinner played for Coach Doug Williams, who says his determination on the field stood out.

“He was a running back that ran hard and made you remember him,” said Williams.

Skinner’s on field performance was enough to impress the Super Bowl MVP, but Williams says he was than just an outstanding athlete.

“His teammates thought a lot of him,” said Williams who heard of Skinner’s passing from his son D.J., who played with Skinner at Grambling.

“It’s great and all talking about football and him playing, but someone lost a loved one. We are praying for his family.”

