Fake post about stolen baby being spread on social media

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You may see a post circulating on social media claiming a baby was stolen from a Lake Charles area hospital.

Not only have we confirmed that this is a hoax with area hospitals and law enforcement, but it appears this fake story is being used internationally.

Our reporters have found similar posts from Oklahoma all the way to the United Kingdom.

Do not share the post, but please report it to the social media platform you are using if you see it.

