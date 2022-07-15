Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 15, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 57% of deaths from June 30 to July 6.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,573 new cases.

· 607 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 2 new deaths.

· 684 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than than previous update).

· 67% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 192 new cases.

· 50 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 patients hospitalized (no change from previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 134 new cases.

· 32 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 7 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 6 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 5 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 8 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active cases among staff members.

