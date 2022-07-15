Calcasieu school officials search for new principal to revamp LaGrange High School

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board said it is looking for a new leader for one of its high schools. A “turnaround” position was developed previously at Brentwood Elementary and is now vacant at LaGrange High School.

“Turnaround school is a process of trying to identity and recruit a highly qualified leader,” said administrative director of high schools Robert Pete.

Pete said the position is for what they call a “persistently struggling school.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Education’s website, LaGrange High School required “urgent intervention” for discipline from 2018 to 2021.

It scored a C for its overall performance score in 2019.

“LaGrange is a very good school that for whatever reason has had some moments of shortcomings,” Pete said. “We believe this will be a good opportunity for to remedy us of those areas.”

They are looking for someone that can sustain a steady growth of staff and students, improve the school’s performance score and change the overall culture. It’s something they said was successful at Brentwood Elementary.

“We are looking for a leader who is at leader two, which means they have been experienced for at least three years, plus,” Pete said. “We are looking for someone who has had highly qualified evaluations over the last couple of years. They must come from an A or B school.”

Pete said they expect the right leader will revamp the school.

“We believe if they do the right things, change the right culture the school will grow fast, and you are going to see a letter grade change,” Pete said. “When you see a letter grade change, you see expectations change, the community change, the dynamic of what happens athletically on the campus changes.”

At this week’s school board meeting, the board voted to double the financial incentives. You can view the job posting here. The application goes live on July 15.

