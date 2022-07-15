35th annual “Cajun Music and Food Festival” starts July 16

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s time to dust off the dancing shoes and get ready for some good eating. The 35th annual Cajun Music and Food Festival will be taking place this weekend at the Burton Coliseum.

There will be art & crafts, great Cajun foods, cold drinks, beer, cake walks, silent and live auctions, and a sweets shop.

Admission is $10 and is free for children 12 and under.

July 16

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM – Ellis Vanicor & Lacassine Playboys

10:45 AM – 12:30 PM – Arron Istre & Under the Influence

12:45 PM – Introduction of Queens

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM – 4 Horses

3:15 PM – 5:15 PM – Donny Broussard & The Louisiana Stars

5:30 PM – 7:45 PM – Cajun Strong

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM – Leroy Thomas & The Zydeco Roadrunners

July 17

On Sunday, there will be a Cajun French Mass at the CFMA Building on 3481 E. Prien Lake Rd. at 9:00 AM with a Coffee & Donut Social afterward.

