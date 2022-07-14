50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

WR Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for LSU this season

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for the Tigers in 2022.

Boutte, considered one of the best wide receivers in the country, will continue the tradition of wearing the special jersey number given to the expected top playmaker on the team.

The honoree also displays all of the qualities necessary to build a championship team around.

Previous players to wear No. 7 include Derek Stingley Jr., Leonard Fournette, DJ Chark, Tyrann Mathieu, and Patrick Peterson.

“I am excited to get back on the field with my brothers and work all season,” said Boutte. “To do it in the No. 7, and follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest players in LSU history, is an honor.”

The junior from New Iberia has 83 catches for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns and totaled 1,244 yards in 16 career games.

He has five 100-yard receiving games, including an SEC record 308 yards and three touchdowns on 14 receptions in the 2020 season finale against Ole Miss.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

McNeese opens conference play on the road at Incarnate Word.
Updated McNeese State football schedule released
McNeese's Cowboy Stadium
Eight McNeese players named to Southland Preseason All-Conference football teams
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Pa. Gatorade Player of the Year, Paxton Kling, pulls out of MLB Draft; will head to LSU
Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson (2)
Liberty 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU
Lamar rejoining the Southland Conference
Lamar athletics re-joining the Southland #SLC