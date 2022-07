When is your child’s first day of school

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 - 2023 school year is fast approaching. Here is a list of when students across SWLA will be returning to school.

Calcasieu Parish

Public Schools: August 12

Diocese of Lake Charles: August 17

Our Lady Immaculate in Jennings will have a staggered first-day schedule.

Girls Grades 1-8: August 10

Boys Grades 1-8: August 11

PK3, PK4, and Kindergarden: August 15

Allen Parish

Allen Parish Public Schools: August 12

Beauregard Parish

Public 4-Day Schools: August 3

Public 5-Day Schools: August 10

Cameron Parish

Public Schools: August 11

Jeff Davis Parish

Public Schools: August 12

Vernon Parish

Public Schools: August 22

