Twitter outage reported

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. An outage Thursday morning caused some people to not be able to load tweets or use related apps, according to reports.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An outage is preventing some people from being able to access Twitter.

Several users began reporting problems around 8 a.m. Eastern., according to Downdetector, but at around 9 a.m., people were beginning to see a return to functionality.

The outage was described as major by The Verge, with users reporting issues getting onto Twitter on mobile and web, as well as accessing apps such as Tweetdeck.

Twitter’s access page didn’t report any issues, though.

Twitter is rejecting Elong Musk's allegations about the amount of fake accounts on the platform. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, TWITTER)

