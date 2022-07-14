Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Curley Reed, the four-star Class of 2023 recruit from Lake Charles College Prep announced on Twitter Thursday that he would be attending The University of Washington. Reed is the 20th ranked cornerback nationally, the 11th ranked recruit overall from Louisiana, and the second ranked cornerback from the state of Louisiana as well.

Reed helped Lake Charles College Prep to an 8-2 record in 2021, and will be a key piece for the Trailblazers once again when their season gets underway on Friday, September 9th on the road against Westgate.

