SWLA Arrest Report - July 13, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 13, 2022.

Gerald Fletcher Duhon Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering.

Shawn Patrick Coleman, 46, Gilbert: Contempt of court; out of state detainer; theft under $5,000; out of state detainer.

Raven Lashawn Cullivan, 31, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana.

Brandon Paul Zackery, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Danny Ray Lewing, 55, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jean Paul Fournet, 23, Leesville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; instate detainer.

Dewayne Johnson Stevens, 41, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Brein Jude Gotte, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); instate detainer.

John Howard Wesley Kilpatrick, 33, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Jose Nahun Ventura-Cruz, 41, Harvey: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Jennifer Lynn Book, 41, DeQuincy: Cruelty to juveniles.

Louis Flores, 40, DeQuincy: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Catherine Rene Risher Moore, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (4 charges); money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taemar Lonray Kenebrew, 25, Kirbyville, TX: Parole detainer.

Jessie Munoz Reina, 60, Houston, TX: Probation violation.

Lance Martin Hansen, 42, DeQuincy: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Deandre James Nelson, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Michael Joseph Leger, 45, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Devin Danielle Keill, 31, Vinton: Out of state detainer.

