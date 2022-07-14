Sulphur grad gets response from Joe Exotic after sending him graduation invite

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Joe Exotic took to Facebook this week to track down an incoming University of Louisiana at Lafayette freshman who sent him an invitation to her graduation from Sulphur High School.

Mattie Duhon said she is a longtime fan of the infamous “Tiger King” star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. He is serving 21 years in federal prison for attempted murder for hire and animal abuse.

KPLC’s Crimson Jeffers interviewed Duhon. Hear what she had to say this evening on 7 News Live at Five.

Exotic posted a picture of Duhon’s graduation invitation Tuesday, which he had signed. Exotic asked his Facebook followers to help track her down - and they came through. Duhon responded less than two hours later, saying he apparently overlooked her return address.

