50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sulphur grad gets response from Joe Exotic after sending him graduation invite

(kauz)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Joe Exotic took to Facebook this week to track down an incoming University of Louisiana at Lafayette freshman who sent him an invitation to her graduation from Sulphur High School.

Mattie Duhon said she is a longtime fan of the infamous “Tiger King” star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. He is serving 21 years in federal prison for attempted murder for hire and animal abuse.

KPLC’s Crimson Jeffers interviewed Duhon. Hear what she had to say this evening on 7 News Live at Five.

Exotic posted a picture of Duhon’s graduation invitation Tuesday, which he had signed. Exotic asked his Facebook followers to help track her down - and they came through. Duhon responded less than two hours later, saying he apparently overlooked her return address.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish Schools
When is your child’s first day of school
Anthony Templet
Netflix series on BR killing to debut next month
Power Outage
Power companies restore power following overnight storm
Movies Under the Stars
Movies Under the Stars returns with “Luca” and “Moana”