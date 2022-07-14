50/50 Thursdays
Stray bullet from outdoor robbery hits 4-year-old inside Monroe home

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say a 4-year-old child was shot inside her home on Wednesday.

Police say the child was shot during an armed robbery that was happening outside on Gordon Ave. A 17-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Bryant Matthews were arrested in connection with the shooting.

The Monroe Police Department described the incident in a news release issued on July 14, 2022:

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. on July 13, 2022,  the Monroe Police Department responded to a shotspotter alert and 911 call in the 3000 block of Gordon Ave.  As Officers arrived on scene, it was discovered that a 4-year-old female juvenile had been shot one time in the right leg while she was inside a residence.

Detectives were called to the scene and discovered that a robbery occurred in the street.  During the robbery, a suspect began firing several rounds at a victim inside of a vehicle.  At least one of the rounds fired entered a residence striking the juvenile victim.

Detectives were able to establish two suspects involved in the incident, A 17-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Bryant Matthews.  The investigation showed that the 17-year-old provided the weapon to Matthews who then committed the robbery and fired the weapon.  The juvenile was arrested on weapons charges and Matthews was arrested for one count of Armed Robbery and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

