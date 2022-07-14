Smart Living: Talking to your kids about drugs, alcohol

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newsroom) - From binge drinking, to smoking pot, to popping parents’ pain medicine, one in eight teenagers admitted to using drugs last year.

In the last four years, drug use among middle schoolers went up 61 percent.

In 2021 there was a record number of more than 100,000 deaths in the U.S. from drug overdoses.

Tenth-grader Molly Mungan has stayed strong, but she knows other kids in her school have not.

“There’s definitely been some peer pressure in school,” Mungan states.

From vaping to drinking to popping pills, Molly has been told about the dangers.

“It’s an ongoing conversation,” comments Gretchen Mungan, Molly’s mother.

However, a new video game could kickstart the discussion, Pixelton Adventures is a free online game that provides teens real-life scenarios. When you do start discussing the dangers, be sure to keep your conversations age appropriate.

For preschoolers, it’s about making healthy choices. In elementary school, take advantage of teachable moments. When you see someone smoking in a movie —mention the dangers. By middle school, set rules. In high school, make sure you child knows you disapprove of using drugs or drinking alcohol. And stand by your rules. If your teen breaks them, enforce the consequences.

“If a young person under the age of 13 begins using a substance there’s a 70-percent chance that they will develop a substance use disorder sometime in their lifetime,” says Katie Gallagher of Candor Health Education, the creators of the game.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.