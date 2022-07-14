Over 2K across Calcasieu and Beaurgard Parish without power

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power companies are tracking around 2,000 customers that are without power this morning, July 14, 2022.

Beauregard Electric Company is tracking the following outages:

Beauregard Parish - 1,000

Calcasieu Parish - 310

Vernon Parish - 260

BECi outage map - July 14, 2022 (BECi)

Entergy is tracking the following outages:

Calcasieu Parish - 510

Cameron - 40

Entergy outage map - July 14, 2022 (Entergy)

