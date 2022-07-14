Over 2K across Calcasieu and Beaurgard Parish without power
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power companies are tracking around 2,000 customers that are without power this morning, July 14, 2022.
Beauregard Electric Company is tracking the following outages:
- Beauregard Parish - 1,000
- Calcasieu Parish - 310
- Vernon Parish - 260
Entergy is tracking the following outages:
- Calcasieu Parish - 510
- Cameron - 40
