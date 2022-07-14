50/50 Thursdays
Over 2K across Calcasieu and Beaurgard Parish without power

Power Outage
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power companies are tracking around 2,000 customers that are without power this morning, July 14, 2022.

Beauregard Electric Company is tracking the following outages:

  • Beauregard Parish - 1,000
  • Calcasieu Parish - 310
  • Vernon Parish - 260
BECi outage map - July 14, 2022
BECi outage map - July 14, 2022(BECi)

Entergy is tracking the following outages:

  • Calcasieu Parish - 510
  • Cameron - 40
Entergy outage map - July 14, 2022
Entergy outage map - July 14, 2022(Entergy)

