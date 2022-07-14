Over 100 guns have been stolen and used in criminal activity in Calcasieu this year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A rash of gun related crimes spiked across Calcasieu Parish as more guns are being stolen, especially from unlocked vehicles.

“A lot of these [crimes] are being committed with guns that these convicted felons, these criminals are stealing from people’s vehicles,” District Attorney Stephen Dwight said.

According to the DA’s office, over 100 guns have been stolen and used in criminal activity in Calcasieu Parish this year.

“They’re going around and checking for vehicles that are unlocked in dark places and just popping the door handle and finding out if the vehicle is unlocked and if there is a weapon in there. If it is, then they’re stealing them. That’s how they’re exchanging these guns and putting them on the streets and committing these violent crimes,” Dwight said.

He explained criminals will find any avenue to obtain these weapons the wouldn’t otherwise have access to.

“They can’t walk in the store and legally purchase a weapon, a gun. So, what they’re doing is they’re going to these vehicles and illegally gathering these guns,” Dwight said.

“And it’s our job as gun owners to keep that from happening,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are asking law-abiding gun owners to take more responsibility in locking up their weapons to make it more difficult for them to be stolen.

“Obviously we suffer as a public if we don’t do that,” Mancuso said. “So, it’s important. And like I said, we’ve had them stolen out of our patrol cars.”

Mancuso explained CPSO is no exception when it comes to being a target of gun theft, but taking the extra steps to secure your weapons not only decreases the chances of getting it stolen but also enhances safety within the home.

“If you have small children, or the potential of small children coming into your home, you have to assume no matter how well you think you have it hidden, that they can find that weapon and do harm to themselves or somebody else on accident. So, if we prevent that from happening by putting them in a safe or with a gun lock, then we eliminate that threat and that possibility,” Mancuso said.

Both Mancuso and Dwight expressed gun owners need to lock up their guns by storing them away or in a safe and to use gun locks. Never leave them in an unsecured place, like an unlocked car.

“Bring your guns inside and make sure they’re in a safe environment where no one has access to them except yourself,” Dwight said.

They also said to do an inventory on your guns periodically and make sure you have your gun’s serial number written down. They said in the case your gun ever does get stolen, report it to law enforcement immediately.

“We can’t stop every bad thing that happens in life, but we can at least do our best to prevent as much as we can and I think we owe that to each other,” Mancuso said.

Mancuso added the sheriff’s office gives out free gun locks to those who need them.

