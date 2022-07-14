Movies Under the Stars returns with “Luca” and “Moana”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Movies Under the Stars” returns on July 15 and July 29 with two family-friendly, adventure films.

Both movies will start at 6:30 p.m. but be sure to get there early to get the best spots. Residents are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. You can also bring their own food, but there will also be vendors at every movie. Free popcorn and cotton candy will be served at each event.

Movies will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

July 15

“Luca,” a computer-animated fantasy set in the 1950s on the Italian Riviera. It’s about a 12-year-old boy named Luca Paguro (Jacob Tremblay), a young sea monster who has the ability to assume human form when on land. Luca lives in the water on a farm where he and his parents herd goatfish. He’s been warned his entire life that the human world is a place full of danger, but his curiosity gets the best of him.

So, Luca and his new friend, Alberto, set out on a life-changing summer adventure among the humans. (Rated PG).

This movie will be shown at Prien Lake Park (3700 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles).

July 29

“Moana:” This computer-animated musical adventure, which is based on stories from Polynesian mythology, centers around teenager Moana Waialiki (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho), the only daughter of a chief in a long line of navigators of her tribe.

When her island’s fishermen can’t catch any fish and the crops fail, Moana, who wants to save her people, sets off on an epic journey across the Pacific. Along the way, she meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), who helps her in her quest. (Rated PG).

This movie will be shown at River Bluff Park (543 Theriot Road, Moss Bluff).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.