LSU softball player wins gold with Team USA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Team USA faced off against Japan in the softball Gold Medal match at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, and they did so with rising LSU redshirt-junior, Taylor Pleasants.

Last season with the Tigers, Pleasants held a batting average of .295 with 12 home runs, and 48 RBIs as she helped LSU to a 34-23 record before falling to San Diego State, and Cal St. Fullerton in the NCAA Regionals.

Pleasants started all five games for Team USA, splitting time between first base and shortstop, where she ultimately helped Team USA win their third consecutive WBSC Championship Title. Pleasants will now return to LSU for her redshirt junior season.

