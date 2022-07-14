LNG exports diverted from Asia to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As LNG export facilities have come online, most were said to have long term contracts with Asia.

Now, as European countries try to reduce their dependence on Russia, most of the LNG is going to Europe, according to industry leader Jason French.

74% of cargos wound up in Europe this year, whereas last year the majority of those cargoes were in Asia.

It’s not a creation of new natural gas, but rather gas being displaced from Asia to Europe.

French said purchasers of the LNG are able to divert it to Europe sometimes by paying a penalty, or by selling it on the spot market.

He said more LNG is needed.

“To really meet the long term demands, we’re going to have to build new facilities here in the United States,” French said. “President Biden has even traveled to Europe and committed to fifteen billion more cubic meters of natural gas coming from the United States. We’ve got to find balance as a country between our environmental goals and our energy and diplomatic goals.”

As it is, he said the U.S. cannot meet the LNG needs of Europe.

He said natural gas is 50% cleaner than coal, and that U.S. LNG can help displace coal plants overseas which helps to reduce global warming.

“The warming is happening but it is a global phenomenon. We can take and shut down a coal plant in China. That impacts the coast of Louisiana as much as shutting one down in Missouri,” French said.

French also showed renderings of the LNG center of excellence to be located at McNeese State University, saying it will be for training, research and collaboration on LNG issues.

