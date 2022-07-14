Lake Arthur woman arrested on drug, weapons charges

Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman was arrested for the tenth time on drug and weapons charges Wednesday, authorities say.

Jeff Davis Sheriff’s detectives and Lake Arthur police served a search warrant at the home of Kacie Lynn Meaux, 37, on Calcasieu Avenue Wednesday evening, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. They found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a semi-automatic weapon, drug paraphernalia used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics, and money in the home.

Meaux was booked into the parish jail on the following charges:

Two outstanding warrants

Possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute

Possession of controlled substances in the presence of minors

Possession of firearms with controlled substances

Drug paraphernalia.

This was Meaux’s tenth arrest, most of which were for narcotics violations, Ivey said.

Meaux was released on $30,000 bond.

