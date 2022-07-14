50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Arthur woman arrested on drug, weapons charges

Drugs, weapons, paraphernalia, money reportedly found in Meaux's home
Items reportedly found in Meaux's home(Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman was arrested for the tenth time on drug and weapons charges Wednesday, authorities say.

Jeff Davis Sheriff’s detectives and Lake Arthur police served a search warrant at the home of Kacie Lynn Meaux, 37, on Calcasieu Avenue Wednesday evening, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. They found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a semi-automatic weapon, drug paraphernalia used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics, and money in the home.

Meaux was booked into the parish jail on the following charges:

  • Two outstanding warrants
  • Possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute
  • Possession of controlled substances in the presence of minors
  • Possession of firearms with controlled substances
  • Drug paraphernalia.

This was Meaux’s tenth arrest, most of which were for narcotics violations, Ivey said.

Meaux was released on $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

Anthony Templet
Netflix series on BR killing to debut next month
Smart Living
Smart Living: Talking to your kids about drugs, alcohol
The mission is to erase the stigma of getting help, and limit law enforcement intervention in...
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launches Saturday
Jury selection is set to begin in the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Daigle, accused of...
Jury seated for penalty phase of Kevin Daigle first-degree murder conviction