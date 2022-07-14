Hurricane preparedness event coming to Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From understanding your insurance policy, learning how to rebuild more sustainably, to FEMA questions and preparing an evacuation plan - a hurricane preparedness event is coming to Lake Charles.

“This is part of the recovery efforts for the 2020 and 2021 hurricanes,” Sandra Gunner with the Office of Community Development said. “We want to bring back resources for Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish.”

Wednesday, businesses and non-profits attended a housing summit to learn how to better assist the public.

“This whole summit is about insurance, building practices, state programs, and how we can strengthen the housing resilience in Louisiana,” Carol Friedland, director of La House Resource Center said.

Project Build A Future is a locally founded non-profit housing program for low to moderate income households. Executive director Charla Blake said it’s important for their organization to be up to date with the best practices to help the community.

“It’s important to us to learn about the new resilience standards, the new insurance commissioner’s rules, the new monies that are coming down that are going to be able to help build and furnish programs that provide those clients the opportunity to become a homeowner,” Blake said.

The event continues Thursday. Locals will get the opportunity to meet more than 30 vendors for a housing resource expo.

“We have both state and local federal agencies and non-profits that also rebuild and provide free support services,” Gunner said. “So, it is really an opportunity for residents to come in and get some good information.”

The event is Thursday, July 14 at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 3 to 7 p.m. Free COVID vaccines and boosters will be offered. The event is free of charge.

