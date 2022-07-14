50/50 Thursdays
Former La. Senator expected to plead guilty to using campaign money to fund gambling addiction

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Longtime former Louisiana lawmaker Karen Carter Peterson plans to plead guilty to federal charges of taking campaign money to fund her gambling addiction, a source confirmed to FOX 8.

The US Department of Justice brought wire fraud charges against Peterson on Thurs., July 14.

They allege Peterson used her campaign organization to raise money, which she used for personal expenses, including paying gambling-related expenses.

It is unknown when she plans to enter her plead, but Peterson’s attorney Brian Capitelli says this marks an important step in her recovery.

Capitelli says his client is “sincerely remorseful for her compulsive behavior resulting from this addiction and has made full repayment of funds used as a result of her addiction.”

Peterson was a state senator for 12 years before resigning in April. Before that, she served as a state representative.

If convicted, Peterson faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

