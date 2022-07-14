50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain ends early this evening; more scattered storms Friday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After another dose of welcomed rain this afternoon, temperatures cooled off nicely across all of Southwest Louisiana. Despite the sloppy afternoon commute, the rain was something we definitely needed to help out with our yearly deficit.

Quieter weather returns through the evening and overnight hours with another round of scattered thunderstorms by tomorrow afternoon.

A daily chance of afternoon thunderstorms will continue each day through early next week,  but a ridge of high pressure aloft will strengthen overhead by the middle of next week, lowering rain chances even more and sending high temperatures back into the middle 90s!

The tropics stay quiet over the next 5 days which is also some welcomed news!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

