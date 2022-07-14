First Alert Forecast: Drier weather may return soon

50/50 Thursdays
By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The past several days we have had a stalled frontal boundary over the region, but the front will dissipate Friday and that means rain chances will drop. We will likely see a good scattering of showers and storms Thursday, especially in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be held lower Thursday with highs only reaching near 90 degrees and heat indices in the upper 90s.

Friday will look similar to the past few days with scattered afternoon showers and storms, but rain chances will drop to 30% this weekend. And temperatures will climb with fewer cooling showers highs will reach the low to mid 90s and heat indices above 100 will return this weekend. If you have outdoor plans just treat it like a normal summer weekend in that you should be prepared for a few popup showers and storms. But it will not be a washout and you should be able to do most outdoor activities.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Upper-level high pressure may move back over our area by next week and that means even drier weather along with hotter temperatures. That is a weather pattern we have seen a lot the past 2 months. The tropics remain quiet with no signs of development in the coming days, this is a great pattern to be stuck in!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - July 13, 2022