COVID-19 in SWLA: July 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 57% of deaths from June 30 to July 6.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,495 new cases.

· 722 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 10 new deaths.

· 688 patients hospitalized (10 more than than previous update).

· 65% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 200 new cases.

· 50 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 34 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 152 new cases.

· 42 new reinfections.

· 1 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 29 new cases.

· 6 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 17 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 2 active cases among staff members.

