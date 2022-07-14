Back to School Supply Drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

KPLC and Wendy’s are teaming up with DeWanna’s Closet for Back to School! Drop off any school supplies July 29th at Wendy’s on the corner of Lake St. and Prien Lake Road. Your donations will help our teachers set up their classrooms, and ensure every child has the supplies they need to succeed throughout the entire school year.

DeWanna’s Closet provides both classrooms and individual students with the items they need to be able to complete their work at school. This can include anything from standard classroom supplies to clean school uniforms, to non-perishables to keep them fed over a weekend.

Here is a list of needed items:

Loose leaf paper, notebooks

Pencils and pens

Colored pencils, crayons and markers

Glue sticks

Paper towels, tissues

School uniforms, belts, jackets, jeans, underwear, socks, and shoes

Backpacks and chair backs

Non-perishable foods suitable for weekend meals

For more information about DeWanna’s Closet, click here.

