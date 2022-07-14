Back to School Supply Drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -
KPLC and Wendy’s are teaming up with DeWanna’s Closet for Back to School! Drop off any school supplies July 29th at Wendy’s on the corner of Lake St. and Prien Lake Road. Your donations will help our teachers set up their classrooms, and ensure every child has the supplies they need to succeed throughout the entire school year.
DeWanna’s Closet provides both classrooms and individual students with the items they need to be able to complete their work at school. This can include anything from standard classroom supplies to clean school uniforms, to non-perishables to keep them fed over a weekend.
Here is a list of needed items:
Loose leaf paper, notebooks
Pencils and pens
Colored pencils, crayons and markers
Glue sticks
Paper towels, tissues
School uniforms, belts, jackets, jeans, underwear, socks, and shoes
Backpacks and chair backs
Non-perishable foods suitable for weekend meals
For more information about DeWanna’s Closet, click here.
