Updated McNeese State football schedule released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was announced on Monday that the Lamar Cardinals would be leaving the Western Athletic Conference and rejoining the Southland Conference effective immediately. With that, the Southland Conference was forced to reconstruct their 2022 schedules to include the Cardinals.

On Wednesday, the new schedule was released.

The McNeese State Cowboys open the season on Sept. 3 at Montana State and begin conference play one month later on the road at the University of the Incarnate Word.

2022 McNeese State Conference Football Schedule:

October 1: at University of the Incarnate Word, Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium, San Antonio, TX

October 15: vs. Texas A&M Commerce, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA

October 22: at Nicholls State, John L. Guidry Stadium, Thibodaux, LA

October 29: vs. Southeastern, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA

November 12: at Houston Baptist, Husky Stadium, Houston, TX

November 19: vs. Lamar, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA

