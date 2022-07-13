SWLA Arrest Report - Jul 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 12, 2022.

Melinda Gail Blakely, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrell Anthony Ryans II, 41, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Bryce Devon Jones, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Dustin Brian Mays, 37, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Timothy James Langley Jr., 38, Sulphur: Armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Courtlin Jshelle Magee, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a marijuana; possession of stolen firearms.

Frank Joseph Bennett, 43, Vidor, TX: Contempt of court.

Angellina Danelle Marcantel, 42, Starks: Out of state detainer.

Noel Alexis Saez, 23, Vinton: False imprisonment; second-degree battery.

Dominique Dwayne Simon, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Miguel Angel Perez Cervantes, 33, Houston, TX: First-degree murder.

Hasan Salaheidin Elghote, 21, Houston, TX: Terrorizing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Eriq Jevon Shuffer, 21, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.

Deante Jamar Shuffer, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Shawntell Nicole Anderson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Raylon Neshai Gaines, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kevin Dewayne White, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana.

Corkey Dwight Joseph, 55, Lake Charles: No turn signals; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Sigmund Levon Vandyke, 44, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Gary Jamine Tezeno, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.

Luke Joseph Daigle, 56, Sulphur: Pedestrians on highways; creation, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Dena Laraine Bertrand, 51, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Alise Whitney Welch, 35, Sulphur: Failure to seek assistance; contempt of court.

