SWLA Arrest Report - Jul 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 12, 2022.
Melinda Gail Blakely, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrell Anthony Ryans II, 41, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Bryce Devon Jones, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Dustin Brian Mays, 37, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).
Timothy James Langley Jr., 38, Sulphur: Armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.
Courtlin Jshelle Magee, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a marijuana; possession of stolen firearms.
Frank Joseph Bennett, 43, Vidor, TX: Contempt of court.
Angellina Danelle Marcantel, 42, Starks: Out of state detainer.
Noel Alexis Saez, 23, Vinton: False imprisonment; second-degree battery.
Dominique Dwayne Simon, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Miguel Angel Perez Cervantes, 33, Houston, TX: First-degree murder.
Hasan Salaheidin Elghote, 21, Houston, TX: Terrorizing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.
Eriq Jevon Shuffer, 21, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.
Deante Jamar Shuffer, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Shawntell Nicole Anderson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Raylon Neshai Gaines, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kevin Dewayne White, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana.
Corkey Dwight Joseph, 55, Lake Charles: No turn signals; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Sigmund Levon Vandyke, 44, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Gary Jamine Tezeno, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.
Luke Joseph Daigle, 56, Sulphur: Pedestrians on highways; creation, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dena Laraine Bertrand, 51, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Alise Whitney Welch, 35, Sulphur: Failure to seek assistance; contempt of court.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.