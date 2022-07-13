Senior citizens beat the heat at Moss Bluff Senior Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s that time of year when extreme heat conditions can take a toll on those who don’t have air conditioning, especially our senior citizens.

“I’ve had trouble with air conditioners this year and had to have them replaced so it gave us a place during the day while we were waiting on people to work on our air conditioner to come. There’s a lot of people that are doing without air conditioning and I don’t know how they do it,” senior Robert Suydam said.

As the temperatures climb, the Moss Bluff Senior Center has been a safe haven for seniors with no or little air conditioning.

“We’ve all seen our electric bills skyrocket this season due to the heat, but also inflation has played a part in that, and so being able to raise that thermostat just a little bit for a few hours and coming into the center just for a few hours is a benefit to them,” Moss Bluff Senior Center coordinator Sandra Chambers said.

It is a senior cooling center, anyone 60 and older can take part in painting, bingo, a game of pool, and fresh hot biscuits every Friday.

“I’ve been coming here probably 14 years, it gets me out of the house, it gets me motivated to get going in the morning,” Suydam said.

The center has even partnered up with Entergy to provide bill pay assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis, and not one initiative goes unnoticed.

“It feels good, cause you’re not paying for it,” Lillian Streitmatter said.

Their goal is to make sure that every senior thrives during the hot seasons, and with the many resources provided that is exactly what they’re doing.

“When we come here, we can laugh, we can joke, and if your sort of depressed all you have to do is come because we’re going to be funny, and we enjoy each other,’ Senior, Melba Bellomo said.

