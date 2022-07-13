Overturned 18-wheeler at intersection of Big Lake and W Gauthier Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Lake Road remains closed to through traffic due to an overturned 18-wheeler, Louisiana State Police trooper Derek Senegal said.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Big Lake and W Gauthier Road.

A vehicle pulled out in front of 18-wheeler causing the truck driver to swerve to avoid hitting them, Senegal said.

The driver has sustained minor injuries, Senegal said. The tanker is currently leaking a corrosive liquid, but no evacuations have been issued.

