Louisiana aims for economic growth via new research into industrial hemp

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana lawmaker is leading the charge to make the state a leading industrial hemp manufacturer.

Representative Travis Johnson, (D-21) of Ferriday, authored a law creating the Industrial Hemp Promotion and Research Program.

“This will allow us to work with Southern University and LSU to conduct research to really push industrial hemp on the forefront,” Johnson told KNOE.

Johnson says hemp, which the federal government defines as any part of the cannabis plant that contains under 0.3% THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can be used to make rope and over 10,000 other products.

“You also can build sustainable homes from it,” explained Johnson. “Even Tesla is starting to use industrial hemp for the interiors of their cars.”

In 2018, hemp was removed from the federal list of controlled dangerous substances. One year later, Governor John Bel Edwards recognized hemp as an agricultural product.

“In Louisiana, we have known there to be many varieties of hemp,” said Johnson. “Right now, a lot of farmers are trying to figure out what is the best variety to grow in Louisiana.”

Johnson adds hemp is good for the environment, making it a good product for farmers to invest in.

“It sucks toxins out of the soil,” said Johnson. “Different poisons and pesticides are deep in the ground. The hemp plant cleans the soil.”

Johnson says investments in hemp could be an opportunity for Louisiana to build a workforce well prepared for the future.

“I think by us being on the cutting edge with sustainability including hemp, it will set us on the trajectory of creating a new type of workforce,” says Johnson.

HB 330 passed with near-unanimous approval and was signed by the governor in June. Its effective date is Aug. 1, 2022.

