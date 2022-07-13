LEGAL CORNER: Do we have to hire a lawyer for a succession?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewer’s civil legal questions.

QUESTION: Our mother died recently. All she had was her home, some furniture and some personal belongings. Do we have to hire a lawyer to do a succession or is there another option?

ANSWER: The size or value of the mother’s estate and whether she died with or without a will determine how her estate can be settled. There are two options: probate or affidavit

“Succession” is transmission of the decedent’s estate or rights to his successors.

The probate process in Louisiana process usually starts with filing a last will and testament with the court of appropriate jurisdiction. Probating a will in Louisiana is not as simple as recording the will or submitting it to a “probate office.” A petition must be prepared requesting the court to open a succession, which is given a docket number like a civil lawsuit. A court order is issued, admitting the will to probate and an executor is appointed with responsibility for administering the estate.

If the decedent died without a will (intestate) and the estate is valued at more than $125,000.00, then a petition for appointment of an administrator should be filed requesting that a court of appropriate jurisdiction appoint an administrator who would be charged with the responsibility for administering the intestate succession.

The executor (for a testate succession) or administrator (for an intestate succession) will be granted certain powers and duties.

The executor or administrator is required to file an oath of office, as well as post bond or security in an amount at least equal to the value of movable assets (anything other than real estate). The requirement to post a bond is commonly waived in a valid last will and testament, or it can be reduced upon showing good cause to the court.

The executor or administrator will be required to prepare and file a sworn detailed descriptive list of assets and liabilities of the succession, which is basically an inventory of all assets of the succession. The fair market value of each asset must be stated in the inventory, which will require that certain assets be appraised.

All debts of the succession must be paid or provided for before the executor or administrator may proceed to place heirs or legatees into possession of the assets.

A judgment of possession is the end result of the succession, which actually places the heirs or legatees into possession of the assets.

If the decedent owned an interest in real estate (immovable property), the judgment of possession should be recorded in each parish in which the decedent owned real estate. The failure to do so will cause title issues. If decedent owned real estate outside of the state of Louisiana, an ancillary probate will be required.

Small Succession by Affidavit

A probate is not required in Louisiana if the estate qualified or the Small Succession Affidavit Procedure. If available, a Small Succession Affidavit (or Small Estate Affidavit) can be filed in the conveyance records of the appropriate court in lieu of a succession (avoiding the probate process entirely).

A small succession may be administered by affidavit if:

· The value of the decedent’s estate is $125,000 or less;

· The decedent died without a will while living in Louisiana or died while residing in another state and had a will administered in that state;

· The decedent’s only heirs are descendants, ascendants, siblings (or their descendants), a spouse, or beneficiaries of a will administered in another state

The affidavit must contain the following information:

· When and where the decedent died;

· Identification of all of the decedent’s assets; and

· Identification of family members and heirs

To be valid, the small succession affidavit must have two signatures. If the decedent was married, then one of those signatures must be the surviving spouse, and the other must be an adult heir. If the decedent was not married, then the affidavit may be signed by two adult heirs. If the decedent has only one heir, then someone with knowledge of what is in the affidavit may provide the second signature. Additionally, the guardian or tutor of a minor child may sign on behalf of a child.

If the decedent’s assets include real estate, then both the small succession affidavit and the decedent’s death certificate must be filed in the parish where the real estate is located within 90 days of the decedent’s death.

QUESTION: Our family has had a small business for years. It was incorporated. My father, me and my sister could all sign on the checking account. My father died recently. The bank has frozen the checking account. Now the bank is now telling us that we cannot access the account without a new corporate resolution. Is this right?

ANSWER: If it is the bank’s policy that a new corporate banking resolution be adopted regarding signatories, then a new resolution should be adopted by the surviving board members. If this information is not specifically covered in the corporation’s articles of incorporation or bylaws, depending on the bank’s policies, the bank may require a resolution.

A corporate banking resolution is a document certifying that a corporation intends to establish accounts at a specific bank. It also establishes which directors, officers and employees are authorized to act on behalf of the corporation regarding access to and the maintenance of the bank account(s).

Since an incorporated business is a separate legal entity, a resolution to open a bank account is required in order to open a business bank account. A separate resolution is required for every bank account a business will open, and is most often the first resolution created after a business is incorporated.

