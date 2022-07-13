Lake Charles firefighters address city council with concerns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles firefighters took to city council, addressing their concerns and hoping for solutions.

“We are here tonight to speak to city council and the public about some of the deficiencies that have been going on with our department for some time now,” Jared Chandler said.

Jared Chandler with the local 561 Lake Charles Fire Fighters Association said better pay and benefits is causing them to lose valuable workers.

“We actually have guys that are quitting almost daily at this point, in pursuit of working elsewhere, and not to go to another job elsewhere, but another fire department,” Chandler said.

He said the shortage leads to burn out. When trying to help the situation by allowing men time off, he said they are left with even fewer hands.

“We have trucks that now only have two guys on it, instead of the normal three,” Chandler said. “Safety dictates that four men be on the truck, and we have not met that minimum in years.”

Chandler said their facilities are in need of work that dates back prior to the storms.

“Whether they are outdated, things are falling apart, and now hurricane damage on top of that,” Chandler said. “We also have stations that have been needing to be built for some time now. We have areas that aren’t covered by a fire station yet.”

Mayor Nic Hunter said some of these issues are being addressed by the city’s new fire chief.

He said firefighters had an increase in pay of at least 8% since he took office. More recently, the council approved a 3% increase taking effect in the coming months, with an increase of 7% over the next few years.

“For those that have longevity, which is many in the fire department, that number gets closer to about 30%,” Hunter said.

Hunter also said officials are trying to take steps without overloading the city’s financial system.

“Working with the union, working with the fire department is something we absolutely are committed to do,” Hunter said. “Again, I thank those men for their hard work. They have a very hard job.”

