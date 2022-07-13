50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms possible overnight; slight reduction in the heat over the days ahead

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With most of Southwest Louisiana missing out on the cooling afternoon downpours today, some storm energy moving in from the northeast is set to arrive overnight, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. The best chance of rain will be after midnight, between 1 and 4 a.m. and severe weather is not likely although some lightning and downpours will be possible.

This storm complex will be through our area entirely before you head out the door tomorrow morning, but some additional scattered thunderstorms could return by tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances will be greatest on Thursday during the early morning hours.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure responsible for the oppressive heat over our region will begin to retreat to the west, taking the edge off the hottest highs that have been near 100 each afternoon in spots. Average highs for this time of year for Lake Charles are the lower 90s which is closer to normal for this time of year.

Most importantly, any tropical development in the northern Gulf of Mexico is now off the table, as all reliable computer data has backed off on any development and the National Hurricane Center has also erased its area of development potential over the next 5 days entirely. That’s great news! In the meantime, our daily rain chances will be our best shot at heat relief but we are in the hottest days of summer after all!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

