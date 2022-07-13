FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms for the afternoon, little drier heading into weekend

You'll want to umbrella before heading out the door (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday ended with a few fireworks especially along and south of I-10 as the hot and humid conditions helped to fuel a few stronger thunderstorms. While most of us are starting off dry this morning we can expect scattered storms to develop once again this afternoon bringing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. As for the tropics the chances of development look to be lower as the area of low pressure continues to move closer to the coastline.

It’s another quiet start to the day as we are seeing most of the rain off to the south and east over the Gulf, but much like the last few days we’ll see a good scattering of storms developing after lunchtime. Most areas are starting out in the upper 70′s close to 80 as winds remain fairly calm, but with the winds remaining calm it’s a very stagnate start to the day and feels pretty uncomfortable as you head out the door. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Vernon parish starting at 11 this morning and going through 8 p.m. as heat index values will be above 108 at times and for the rest of us it will be between 100 and 108. High temperatures look to return to the middle and upper 90′s with a few scattered storms arriving into the afternoon and any storms that do get going have the chance to be on the stronger side with intense lighting and heavy rain. Make sure to have a way to stay cool and hydrated as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track the showers and storms.

Our stalled boundary is beginning to weaken slowly with time, but we are going to see a little surge of moisture and rain chances as we head into Thursday as the front and area of low pressure interact with one another. More widespread showers and storms are likely as we head into Thursday with Thursday afternoon bringing the best chance of showers and storms. Rain totals have gone down just a little as well as we see some slightly drier weather returning for Friday and the start of the weekend. Although rain chances will be a little lower for those days, you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy heading into Sunday and early next week as we see several disturbances pushing in and keeping things unsettled. As we look a the next week to week and a half our rain totals look to be generally around 1-2 inches with some areas seeing a little more, while others may see less just depending on where the heavy downpours end up moving.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast through much of next week as well with high pressure sitting firmly to our west and that will keep most of the dry air just to the west as well. As of now looking at next weekend the forecast looks to be a little drier as high pressure slides just far enough east that it gives us a little break from the widespread showers and storms. As for the tropics the one area in the northern Gulf now has a 10% chance of developing over the next 5 days the impacts look to be very minimal with most of the rain staying well to the south and east. Stay dry and cool through the afternoon.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

