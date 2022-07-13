Eight McNeese players named to Southland Preseason All-Conference football teams.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southland Conference announced the 2022 Preseason All-Conference football teams on Wednesday, and eight McNeese State players were named, with six players named to the first team, and two players named to the second team.

Preseason All-SLC Cowboys

First Team

Deonta McMahon, RB, Sr.

Caron Coleman, OL, Sr.

Mason Kinsey, DL, Sr.

Accord Green, DL, Sr.

Kordell Williams, LB, R-Sr.

Mason Pierce, PR, R-So.

Second Team

Mason Pierce, WR, R-So.

Calvin Barkat, OL, Sr.

Preseason All-Southland Conference

First Team Offense

QB: Lindsey Scott Jr., UIW, Sr., Zachary, La.

RB: Collin Guggenheim*, Nicholls, So., Kenner, La.

RB: Deonta McMahon*, McNeese, Sr., Frostploof, Fla.

TE/HB: Lee NeGrotto*, Nicholls, So., Pass Christian, Miss.

WR: Taylor Grimes*, UIW, Sr., Godly, Texas

WR: K.J. Franklin*, Nicholls, Jr., Prairieville, La.

WR: Gage Larvadain*, Southeastern, So., Donaldsonville, La.

OL: Caron Coleman*, McNeese, Sr., St. Louis, Mo.

OL: Nash Jones*, UIW, Jr., Nacogdoches, Texas

OL: John Allen*, Southeastern, Jr., Jackson, Miss.

OL: Jalen Bell*, Southeastern, Sr., Amory, Miss.

OL: Evan Roussel*, Nicholls, So., Lutcher, La.

PK: Gavin Lasseigne*, Nicholls, Jr., Raceland, La.

P: Brady Buell*, HBU, Sr., Traverse City, Mich.

First Team Defense

DL: Perry Ganci*, Nicholls, Jr., New Orleans, La.

DL: Mason Kinsey*, McNeese, Sr., Mansfield, Texas

DL: Cameron Preston*, UIW, Gr., Crowley, Texas

DL: Garrett Crawford*, Southeastern, Jr., Slidell, La.

DL: Accord Green*, McNeese, Sr., New Orleans, La.

LB: Kelechi Anyalebechi*, UIW, Gr., Pearland, Texas

LB: Kordell Williams*, McNeese, R-Sr., Carencro, La.

DB: Zy Alexander*, Southeastern, So., Loreauville, La.

DB: Kaleb Culp*, UIW, Jr., Dallas, Texas

DB: Shemar Bartholomew*, Northwestern State, Sr., New Orleans, La.

DB: Donniel Ward-McGee*, Southeastern, Sr., New Orleans, La.

DB: PJ Herrington, Northwestern State, Sr., Natchez, Miss.

KR: Gage Larvadain*, Southeastern, So., Donaldsonville, La.

PR: Mason Pierce*, McNeese, R-So., Pearland, Texas

Second Team Offense

QB, Kohen Granier, Nicholls, Sr., Destrehan, La.

RB: Taron Jones*, Southeastern, Sr., Mandeville, La.

RB: Scooter Adams, Northwestern State, R-Jr., Hallettsville, Texas

TE/HB: Roger McCuller, UIW, Gr., Hallsville, Texas

WR: Darion Chafin, UIW, Gr., Wichita Falls, Texas

WR: Mason Pierce, McNeese, R-So., Pearland, Texas

WR: CJ Turner, Southeastern, R-Sr., LaPlace, La.

OL: Mark Barthelemy, Nicholls, Sr., Opelousas, La.

OL: Reid Francis, UIW, Sr., College Station, Texas

OL: Caleb Johnson, UIW, Gr., Mount Pleasant, Texas

OL: Calvin Barkat, McNeese, Sr., Sachse, Texas

OL: Brennan Lanclos, Southeastern, R-Jr., Mandeville, La.

PK: Carson Mohr, UIW, Sr., The Woodlands, Texas

P: Keven Nguyen*, UIW, Gr., Rohnert Park, Calif.

Second Team Defense

DL: Isaiah Longino, Northwestern State, Sr., Humble, Texas

DL: Jomard Valsin, Northwestern State, Sr., Port Arthur, Texas

DL: Bryce Cage, Southeastern, So., Baton Rouge, La.

LB: Rodney Dansby*, HBU, So., Houston, Texas

LB: Isaiah Paul*, UIW, R-Jr., San Antonio, Texas

LB: Hayden Shaheen*, Nicholls, So., Baton Rouge, La.

LB: Brennan Young, HBU, Sr., Conroe, Texas

DB: Elliott Davison, UIW, Jr., Flint, Texas

DB: Jordan Jackson, Nicholls, Jr., Prairieville, La.

DB: Isaiah Cash, HBU, So., Austin, Texas

DB: Brandon Richard, UIW, Sr., San Antonio, Texas

DB: Coi Miller, HBU, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas

KR: Ce’Cori Tolds, UIW, Gr., Houston, Texas

PR: Gage Larvadain, Southeastern, So., Donaldsonville, La.

* Automatic selection; returning all-conference player

