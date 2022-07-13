50/50 Thursdays
Eight McNeese players named to Southland Preseason All-Conference football teams

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southland Conference announced the 2022 Preseason All-Conference football teams on Wednesday, and eight McNeese State players were named, with six players named to the first team, and two players named to the second team.

Preseason All-SLC Cowboys

First Team

  • Deonta McMahon, RB, Sr.
  • Caron Coleman, OL, Sr.
  • Mason Kinsey, DL, Sr.
  • Accord Green, DL, Sr.
  • Kordell Williams, LB, R-Sr.
  • Mason Pierce, PR, R-So.

Second Team

  • Mason Pierce, WR, R-So.
  • Calvin Barkat, OL, Sr.

Preseason All-Southland Conference

First Team Offense

  • QB: Lindsey Scott Jr., UIW, Sr., Zachary, La.
  • RB: Collin Guggenheim*, Nicholls, So., Kenner, La.
  • RB: Deonta McMahon*, McNeese, Sr., Frostploof, Fla.
  • TE/HB: Lee NeGrotto*, Nicholls, So., Pass Christian, Miss.
  • WR: Taylor Grimes*, UIW, Sr., Godly, Texas
  • WR: K.J. Franklin*, Nicholls, Jr., Prairieville, La.
  • WR: Gage Larvadain*, Southeastern, So., Donaldsonville, La.
  • OL: Caron Coleman*, McNeese, Sr., St. Louis, Mo.
  • OL: Nash Jones*, UIW, Jr., Nacogdoches, Texas
  • OL: John Allen*, Southeastern, Jr., Jackson, Miss.
  • OL: Jalen Bell*, Southeastern, Sr., Amory, Miss.
  • OL: Evan Roussel*, Nicholls, So., Lutcher, La.
  • PK: Gavin Lasseigne*, Nicholls, Jr., Raceland, La.
  • P: Brady Buell*, HBU, Sr., Traverse City, Mich.

First Team Defense

  • DL: Perry Ganci*, Nicholls, Jr., New Orleans, La.
  • DL: Mason Kinsey*, McNeese, Sr., Mansfield, Texas
  • DL: Cameron Preston*, UIW, Gr., Crowley, Texas
  • DL: Garrett Crawford*, Southeastern, Jr., Slidell, La.
  • DL: Accord Green*, McNeese, Sr., New Orleans, La.
  • LB: Kelechi Anyalebechi*, UIW, Gr., Pearland, Texas
  • LB: Kordell Williams*, McNeese, R-Sr., Carencro, La.
  • DB: Zy Alexander*, Southeastern, So., Loreauville, La.
  • DB: Kaleb Culp*, UIW, Jr., Dallas, Texas
  • DB: Shemar Bartholomew*, Northwestern State, Sr., New Orleans, La.
  • DB: Donniel Ward-McGee*, Southeastern, Sr., New Orleans, La.
  • DB: PJ Herrington, Northwestern State, Sr., Natchez, Miss.
  • KR: Gage Larvadain*, Southeastern, So., Donaldsonville, La.
  • PR: Mason Pierce*, McNeese, R-So., Pearland, Texas

Second Team Offense

  • QB, Kohen Granier, Nicholls, Sr., Destrehan, La.
  • RB: Taron Jones*, Southeastern, Sr., Mandeville, La.
  • RB: Scooter Adams, Northwestern State, R-Jr., Hallettsville, Texas
  • TE/HB: Roger McCuller, UIW, Gr., Hallsville, Texas
  • WR: Darion Chafin, UIW, Gr., Wichita Falls, Texas
  • WR: Mason Pierce, McNeese, R-So., Pearland, Texas
  • WR: CJ Turner, Southeastern, R-Sr., LaPlace, La.
  • OL: Mark Barthelemy, Nicholls, Sr., Opelousas, La.
  • OL: Reid Francis, UIW, Sr., College Station, Texas
  • OL: Caleb Johnson, UIW, Gr., Mount Pleasant, Texas
  • OL: Calvin Barkat, McNeese, Sr., Sachse, Texas
  • OL: Brennan Lanclos, Southeastern, R-Jr., Mandeville, La.
  • PK: Carson Mohr, UIW, Sr., The Woodlands, Texas
  • P: Keven Nguyen*, UIW, Gr., Rohnert Park, Calif.

Second Team Defense

  • DL: Isaiah Longino, Northwestern State, Sr., Humble, Texas
  • DL: Jomard Valsin, Northwestern State, Sr., Port Arthur, Texas
  • DL: Bryce Cage, Southeastern, So., Baton Rouge, La.
  • LB: Rodney Dansby*, HBU, So., Houston, Texas
  • LB: Isaiah Paul*, UIW, R-Jr., San Antonio, Texas
  • LB: Hayden Shaheen*, Nicholls, So., Baton Rouge, La.
  • LB: Brennan Young, HBU, Sr., Conroe, Texas
  • DB: Elliott Davison, UIW, Jr., Flint, Texas
  • DB: Jordan Jackson, Nicholls, Jr., Prairieville, La.
  • DB: Isaiah Cash, HBU, So., Austin, Texas
  • DB: Brandon Richard, UIW, Sr., San Antonio, Texas
  • DB: Coi Miller, HBU, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas
  • KR: Ce’Cori Tolds, UIW, Gr., Houston, Texas
  • PR: Gage Larvadain, Southeastern, So., Donaldsonville, La.

* Automatic selection; returning all-conference player

