50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

7-In-Seven Countdown: Kinder Yellow Jackets return 16 starters

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are continuing with our 7-in-Seven countdown this week as we count down the top 7 surprise teams heading into the 2022-2023 football season.

Coming in at number five are the Kinder Yellow Jackets who have a total of 16 starters returning from last year’s team, headlined by senior quarterback Graham Fawcett.

Fawcett will have plenty of weapons to throw to with senior Daveon Matthews leading the receiving group alongside James Roberts, and Noah Romero.

The Yellow Jackets’ run game will feature a three man rotation which includes Logan LeBeouf, Jordan Pelican, and Jaren Johnson, as Johnson doubles as an inside line backer, and the leader for Kinder’s defense.

Kinder’s secondary will be replacing just one starter from last season, at cornerback, but we expect the defense to set the tone early on when the season kicks off in September.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles

Latest News

The Kinder Yellow Jackets have a total of 16 starters returning from last year’s team,...
7-In-Seven Countdown: Kinder Yellow Jackets return 16 starters
Eight McNeese players named to Southland Preseason All-Conference football teams.
Eight McNeese players named to Southland Preseason All-Conference football teams
McNeese opens conference play on the road at Incarnate Word.
Updated McNeese State football schedule released
McNeese's Cowboy Stadium
Eight McNeese players named to Southland Preseason All-Conference football teams