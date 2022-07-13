7-In-Seven Countdown: Kinder Yellow Jackets return 16 starters

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are continuing with our 7-in-Seven countdown this week as we count down the top 7 surprise teams heading into the 2022-2023 football season.

Coming in at number five are the Kinder Yellow Jackets who have a total of 16 starters returning from last year’s team, headlined by senior quarterback Graham Fawcett.

Fawcett will have plenty of weapons to throw to with senior Daveon Matthews leading the receiving group alongside James Roberts, and Noah Romero.

The Yellow Jackets’ run game will feature a three man rotation which includes Logan LeBeouf, Jordan Pelican, and Jaren Johnson, as Johnson doubles as an inside line backer, and the leader for Kinder’s defense.

Kinder’s secondary will be replacing just one starter from last season, at cornerback, but we expect the defense to set the tone early on when the season kicks off in September.

