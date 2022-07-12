50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Toddler killed by dog bite in Gentilly Woods, NOPD says

A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog Monday night (July 11), New Orleans police...
A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog Monday night (July 11), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog Monday night (July 11) in the Gentilly Woods area, New Orleans police said.

The fatal animal attack was reported at 6:46 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of Seminary Place, the NOPD said.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for treatment at a hospital, where he later died. The NOPD did not provide details about the type of dog that inflicted the fatal injury or whether the animal had been taken by animal control personnel.

It was unclear from the initial police notice whether the dog belonged to the family of the child. The NOPD also has not said if any arrests were made in connection to the boy’s death.

The child’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, the NOPD said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

The big jet dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look, as Landlock Aviation repainted the plane...
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Police are still searching for a DeQuincy man.
Family of missing Dequincy man pleads for his return
Police are still searching for a DeQuincy man.
Family of missing Dequincy man pleads for his return
Daigle’s conviction stands, but the penalty phase to decide his fate is being done over.
Jury selection underway in Baton Rouge for Daigle penalty phase
Culinary Camps are held in SOWELA’s professional-grade kitchens at either the main campus in...
SOWELA offering culinary arts summer camps