SWLA Arrest Report - July 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 11, 2022.

Robert Lee Johnson, 33, Magnolia: Out of state detainer.

Charles Adam Hutchins, 61, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Wendy Nichole Stewart, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Marshall Denise Tademy, 52, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.

Robert Eugene Ketchum, 39, Merryville: Instate detainer.

Amanda Louise Nash, 35, DeRidder: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle.

Amanda Jane Jones, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Christie Gail Boudreaux, 44, Eunice: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Allen Ray Joseph Jr., 30, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Brandon Cade Trahan, 34, Sulphur: Following vehicles; resisting a police officer with force.

Leo Max Williams, 45, Jennings: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Rodney Wayne Harris, 33, Orange, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.

Destini Jayna Stevens, 19, Willett: Theft under $5,000.

Abbie Danielle Quinn, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jonah Phillip Ellis, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

