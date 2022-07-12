50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 11, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 11, 2022.

Robert Lee Johnson, 33, Magnolia: Out of state detainer.

Charles Adam Hutchins, 61, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Wendy Nichole Stewart, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Marshall Denise Tademy, 52, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.

Robert Eugene Ketchum, 39, Merryville: Instate detainer.

Amanda Louise Nash, 35, DeRidder: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle.

Amanda Jane Jones, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Christie Gail Boudreaux, 44, Eunice: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Allen Ray Joseph Jr., 30, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Brandon Cade Trahan, 34, Sulphur: Following vehicles; resisting a police officer with force.

Leo Max Williams, 45, Jennings: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Rodney Wayne Harris, 33, Orange, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.

Destini Jayna Stevens, 19, Willett: Theft under $5,000.

Abbie Danielle Quinn, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jonah Phillip Ellis, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

We'll see a hot day ahead with a few scattered storms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms this afternoon, watching the tropics closely
The big jet dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look, as Landlock Aviation repainted the plane...
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Police are still searching for a DeQuincy man.
Family of missing Dequincy man pleads for his return
Police are still searching for a DeQuincy man.
Family of missing Dequincy man pleads for his return