Sulphur family survives early morning fire

Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur family survived an early morning mobile-home fire this morning, July 12, 2022.

The Carlyss Fire Department says the fire happened at the Moss Wood Estates off Beglis Parkway. Firefighters were able to put out the fire before the mobile home was completely destroyed.

The family was in the home at the time of the fire but they were able to get out safely.

The fire began in the front of the home and caused some damage to a nearby home and at least one vehicle.

Authorities say they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

