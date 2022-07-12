50/50 Thursdays
SOWELA offering culinary arts summer camps

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College announced its 2022 culinary arts summer camp line up on July 11.

Summer camps offer children entering 1st through 12th grades the opportunity to explore a culinary career path with a SOWELA chef.

Culinary Camps are held in SOWELA’s professional-grade kitchens at either the main campus in Lake Charles or at the SOWELA Morgan Smith site in Jennings.

The camp schedule is as follows:

Kids in the Kitchen (Lake Charles campus) Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15, 2022: A fun, age-appropriate camp for younger cooks entering grades 1st through 4th. The camp runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Jr. Chef Culinary Camp (Lake Charles campus), Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22, 2022: Campers learn how a restaurant works from the front of the house to the back for students entering 9th through 12th grades. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Culinary Camp (Morgan Smith site in Jennings, LA) Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 29, 2022: An annual favorite for young cooks entering grades 5th through 8th. The camp runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Culinary Camp (Lake Charles campus) Monday, July 25, to Friday, July 29, 2022: An annual favorite for young cooks entering grades 5th through 8th. The camp runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

