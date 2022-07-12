50/50 Thursdays
Search underway for 2-year-old boy missing from Houma

Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and...
Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and Mahler streets in Houma.(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old Houma boy reported missing Tuesday afternoon (July 12).

Ezekiel Harry was last seen around noon at a walking track near Main and Mahler streets in Houma, near the twin bridges overpass over the Intracoastal Waterway, according to a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued shortly before 4 p.m. by Louisiana State Police.

The child was described as 33 inches tall and weighing 26 pounds. He last was seen wearing red shorts and a blue-and-white T-shirt that featured an orange dinosaur on its pocket.

Anyone with information on the missing boy is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371 or local law enforcement at 911.

