Projections remain low for LSU heading into SEC Media Days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first big shot of adrenaline when it comes to college football and the LSU Tigers is a week away.

That is when Tigers’ first-year head coach Brian Kelly and three select LSU players will appear at SEC Football Media Days, which will take place in Atlanta this year.

Preseason expectations have not been tremendous for Kelly and the Tigers.

Some projections have LSU picked fifth out of seven teams in the SEC West, while others do not have the Tigers in the top 40 of the entire country.

It sounds a bit similar to the last time SEC Media Days were in Atlanta, which was 2018, when there were plenty of 6-6 predictions bouncing around.

LSU finished 10-3, won the Fiesta Bowl and was ranked No. 8 in the nation. That would not be bad again.

One guy who would love to make an immediate impact and help surprise people is true freshman defensive lineman Quency Wiggins of Madison Prep in Baton Rouge.

