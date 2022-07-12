50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Projections remain low for LSU heading into SEC Media Days

LSU defensive end Quency Wiggins (93)
LSU defensive end Quency Wiggins (93)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first big shot of adrenaline when it comes to college football and the LSU Tigers is a week away.

That is when Tigers’ first-year head coach Brian Kelly and three select LSU players will appear at SEC Football Media Days, which will take place in Atlanta this year.

Preseason expectations have not been tremendous for Kelly and the Tigers.

Some projections have LSU picked fifth out of seven teams in the SEC West, while others do not have the Tigers in the top 40 of the entire country.

It sounds a bit similar to the last time SEC Media Days were in Atlanta, which was 2018, when there were plenty of 6-6 predictions bouncing around.

LSU finished 10-3, won the Fiesta Bowl and was ranked No. 8 in the nation. That would not be bad again.

One guy who would love to make an immediate impact and help surprise people is true freshman defensive lineman Quency Wiggins of Madison Prep in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson (2)
Liberty 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU
Lamar rejoining the Southland Conference
Lamar athletics re-joining the Southland #SLC
McNeese Tennis
McNeese Women’s Tennis Earns ITA Honors
Lamar University rejoins the Southland.
Lamar moves up date to rejoin Southland