50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Missing DeQuincy man found alive

A Silver Alert has been issued by Louisiana State Police for Eddie Charles Thompson
A Silver Alert has been issued by Louisiana State Police for Eddie Charles Thompson
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man missing for several days has been found alive, authorities said.

Eddie Charles Thompson, 76, was found at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, thanks to a search dog, according to Major Jerry Bell.

Thompson is coherent and is being taken to the hospital, Bell said.

Thompson was located by Bo the Bloodhound.

Thompson, who had recently lost his wife of 56 years, was reported missing Friday morning. Family said his wife’s visitation was that day. His family said Thompson suffers from dementia.

Two kids riding four-wheelers found Thompson’s vehicle near an old logging road a mile west of the Oretta cemetery Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Boil advisory issued for Lacassine area
I-10 E near I-210 reopens
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
American Press
American Press recovers from power outage