LSP: Teen shot by Lafayette police aimed gun stolen from Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office at officer

Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - An Opelousas man shot by a Lafayette police officer in January has been arrested again after a state police investigation revealed that he pointed a gun stolen from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at the officer, police say.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to a fight in a parking lot while working security detail at a nightclub on January 23, said Thomas Gossen of Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Leandre Jean Guillory, 19, of Opelousas, fired a shot from the crowd and pointed a handgun at an officer, Gossen said. The officer shot Guillory, injuring him.

Guillory fled on foot, but was caught a short time later, Gossen said. He was treated at a local hospital and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in the initial shooting. Guillory was released on bond.

A Glock handgun was found in the area where Guillory fled from police, Gossen said. It was later identified as a handgun reported stolen from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office after a vehicle burglary in December 2019.

The Louisiana State Police crime lab matched the handgun to the weapon fired during the fight in the parking lot, and Guillory’s DNA was found on the stolen handgun, Gossen said.

LSP obtained a warrant for Guillory on charges of aggravated assault upon a police officer and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Detectives located him in Opelousas on June 28, and he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Gossen said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Lafayette Parish District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

