Liberty 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU

Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson (2)
Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson (2)(Josh Auzenne | Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has landed a verbal commitment from Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb Jackson.

Jackson made the announcement on Tuesday, July 12, via Instagram Live.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Baton Rouge native chose the hometown school over many others.

He is ranked as the No. 6 rusher in the nation by 247Sports Composite.

Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson just wrapped up back-to-back weekend visits with Alabama and Texas A&M.
Kaleb Jackson had nine carries for 260 yards and six touchdowns.

