Liberty 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has landed a verbal commitment from Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb Jackson.

Jackson made the announcement on Tuesday, July 12, via Instagram Live.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Baton Rouge native chose the hometown school over many others.

He is ranked as the No. 6 rusher in the nation by 247Sports Composite.

Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson just wrapped up back-to-back weekend visits with Alabama and Texas A&M.

Kaleb Jackson had nine carries for 260 yards and six touchdowns.

