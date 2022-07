Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound is closed at the Calcasieu River Bridge due to a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.

Traffic is currently backed up in the area and authorities are advising motorists to take an alternate route until the accident can be cleared.

All traffic is currently being diverted to the Westlake exit.

I-10 East is closed on the Calcasieu River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion is approaching one mile. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) July 12, 2022

