First Alert Forecast: Rain possible this week, tropical development less likely

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain is still in the forecast for the remainder of this week, but the odds of flooding rains are much lower. And the threat of any tropical development are lower too! The next few days we will see scattered showers and storms most likely in the afternoon and early evening hours, though the greater coverage of rain is likely to be well east of our area. That means the heat will continue to be an issue with heat indices above 100 again Wednesday and possibly for the rest of the week if rain chances remain low.

A stalled boundary and area of low pressure will impact our weather to end the week (KPLC)

There is considerable uncertainty in the forecast this week into the weekend due to the possibility of a tropical system forming along the Gulf coast. This is due to a stalled frontal boundary moving offshore, these can cause tropical systems to slowly develop. But that is not a guarantee and even if something develops the biggest issue would be rain, and even if nothing develops rain will be an issue along the Gulf coast. The odds of tropical development are lower now than they were a few days ago. Upper level high pressure located west of us and a separate high over Florida will likely keep this system from developing, or at least if it does it will remain east of SWLA. And most of the computer models show no development at all. At this moment I see no cause for concern, but it is a great reminder that we are approaching the peak of hurricane season and you need to be prepared should something threaten our area. Individual computer models will continue to struggle with how to handle this and thus you should NEVER focus on one model. Rather I encourage you to trust us here at KPLC to keep you updated and avoid the various social media sites that hype things up just to get shares and likes. So to be clear, a tropical system COULD form in the Gulf later this week; but regardless of that rain is likely across much of the region.

