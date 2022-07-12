FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms this afternoon, watching the tropics closely

We'll see a hot day ahead with a few scattered storms (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday was another hot afternoon as temperatures climbed back into the middle and upper 90′s and once you added in the humidity it felt more like the triple digits. A few lucky locations managed to see some cooling showers and storms, but more people stayed on the drier side than the stormier side. Showers and storms look to return to the forecast for this afternoon as well as we keep a close watch on an area of low pressure in the Gulf.

Widespread showers and storms remain just to the south and east (KPLC)

We’re off to another quiet start this morning as showers and storms have fizzled out and instead we are talking about a warm and muggy one as dew points have climbed a little higher overnight. Many locations are starting out in the upper 70′s close to 80 as winds remain fairly light out of the south, but we have seen enough push in moisture that dew points are now sitting at nearly 80 for much of Southwest Louisiana. Much of the morning and afternoon will remain fairly quiet with low rain chances and it may not be until the late afternoon that we see the storms firing. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Vernon parish starting at noon and going through 7 p.m. as heat index values will be above 108 at times and for the rest of us it will be between 100 and 108. High temperatures look to return to the middle and upper 90′s with a few scattered storms arriving into the afternoon. Make sure to have a way to stay cool and hydrated as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track the showers and storms.

Temperatures won't be the only thing rising throughout the day (KPLC)

Most of the week will be decided on exactly what an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf does as it has the chance to become something tropical and depending how far west it moves will decide how much rain we get. Rain is the primary focus for the week, as models have trended upward in rain totals over the next week with the highest of totals still remaining to the south and east. Temperatures will cool just a little through the middle of the week as the front pulls in more rain for both Wednesday and Thursday and that looks to feature some of the best and heaviest of rainfall. The question will be where does the area of low pressure track because that will dictate how much rainfall we get over the course of the week and even those numbers have trended downward with a general 1-3 inches likely. More rain looks likely as we head into early next week and that will help to aid in some of the rainfall totals we could see.

A stalled boundary and area of low pressure will impact our weather to end the week (KPLC)

Expect rain chances to remain in the forecast as we head into the end of the week and even next weekend as things will stay unsettled until the front slowly dissipates by early next week. As of now looking at next weekend the forecast looks to be a little drier as high pressure slides just far enough east that it gives us a little break from the widespread showers and storms. As for the tropics the one area in the northern Gulf now has a 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days and we’ll keep a close watch on that as well. Stay dry and cool through the afternoon.

We can expect a good amount of rain coming up over the course of the next week (KPLC)

Watching an area in the northern Gulf with a 30% chance of developing (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.