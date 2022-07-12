50/50 Thursdays
Family of missing Dequincy man pleads for his return

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search continues for a missing DeQuincy man, 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson, also known as Charlie.

“We’re looking for you,” his son Chane Thompson said. “We miss you. We we’ll take care of you. We know mom is in a better place, and you understand that. If you are out here and see this, just please make your way back home.”

Thompson had just lost his wife of 56 years.

“He does have dementia, and he gets confused easily,” Chane Thompson said. “So, last Tuesday our mother passed away unexpectedly, and we think that really escalated his confusion. We think that caused him to do what he has done.”

Thompson was reported missing early Friday morning, the day of his wife’s visitation.

Monday evening, authorities confirmed they found Thompson’s vehicle near an old logging road a mile west of the Oretta cemetery.

Major Jerry Bell with the DeQuincy Police Department said the heavily wooded area has made the search difficult, but they will continue on Tuesday with the help of Beauregard and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Offices.

“If you see him, just yell, ‘Hey Charlie boy’,” Thompson said. “Let him know Cody, Neicy or Chane is reaching out and looking for him.”

Thompson is described as having gray hair with brown eyes and is 5 foot 9, weighing around 160 pounds. As the search continues, his family awaits his return.

“We are really holding on to our faith, and I believe God is making way,” Chane Thompson said. “God is going to provide and bring this to a close.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeQuincy Police Department 337-786-4000 at or dial 911.

